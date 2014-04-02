Newsvine

jade-log

About I may not look like a yellow dog but check out my ears. Articles: 46 Seeds: 7168 Comments: 28837 Since: May 2008

Ted Cruz brags to Christian students: I've beaten atheists before, and I can do it again ~~~ SCOTUS too

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jade-log View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Apr 2, 2014 2:16 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told a group of Christian college students that their religious liberty was under attack, but the likely 2016 presidential candidate assured them he had experience fighting back against the atheist hordes.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor