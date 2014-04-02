Ted Cruz brags to Christian students: I've beaten atheists before, and I can do it again ~~~ SCOTUS too

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told a group of Christian college students that their religious liberty was under attack, but the likely 2016 presidential candidate assured them he had experience fighting back against the atheist hordes.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told a group of Christian college students that their religious liberty was under attack, but the likely 2016 presidential candidate assured them he had experience fighting back against the atheist hordes.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment