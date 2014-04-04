Newsvine

Founding Father enthusiast Allen West's book filled with fake Founding Father quotes ~~~ Spurious Quotations

According to researchers at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in Charlottesville, Virginia, while that quote has appeared on coffee cups and t-shirts, it doesn’t appear in any of Jefferson’s writings. So many fake quotations have been attributed to the drafter of the Declaration of Independence, that the foundation felt compelled to create a “Spurious Quotations” list.

