Watch: Medal Of Honor winner slaps down pro-gun advocate over arming troops on base ~~~ Mass-fratricide

Seeded on Fri Apr 4, 2014 11:37 AM
“The situation that existed at Fort Hood the other day, in a circumstance in which everybody has weapons, could very easily result and probably would have resulted in an enormous mass fratricide, and you would have this all the time,” said Jacobs. “Arming everybody in a civilian situation like at Fort Hood would result in a terrible, terrible tragedy, larger than this one.”

