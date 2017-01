“I think there are multiple dimensions,” Hollenbach replied. “One of course is to find ways to help people who are members of the Church find a way to be in contact, become friends with those who are poor — an experiential dimension. That’s very important.

That won't happen very often in gated communities. They are designed to keep the poor and "undesirables out. A charitable idea but look at Paul Ryan, he knows Ayan Rand far better than he does individuals in the lowest class.