Newsvine

jade-log

About I may not look like a yellow dog but check out my ears. Articles: 46 Seeds: 7168 Comments: 28837 Since: May 2008

Tea Party Candidate Ranted Against Libertarianism And 'Boobies' (AUDIO) ~~~ Heroin Needles

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jade-log View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Thu Apr 10, 2014 10:35 PM
Discuss:

"It's so interesting to see this woman, basically using her boobies —I shouldn't have said that— to using her breasts to run for office," McDaniel said on the show. "If that's not the most typical Libertarian platform I don't know what is. The only thing that could probably make the campaign more Libertarian is a heroin needle in her arm."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor