Newsvine

jade-log

About I may not look like a yellow dog but check out my ears. Articles: 46 Seeds: 7168 Comments: 28837 Since: May 2008

Charlie Crist goes nuclear, says Rick Scott is a liar and a thief ~~~ And ,,,?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jade-log View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Tue Apr 15, 2014 1:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“Governor Scott has led like this: embrace the ideological fringe, take care of his friends, bully his opponents, hide from the public and the press, and run from tough issues,” Crist said of his likely future opponent

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor