You say want to burn down the IRS.
You want State rights to trump federal laws and public ownership.
You say that individuals are above the law.
Good fine, get on with it, but before you take on the might of the corporations, the military industrial complex and government security agencies you might like to propose what you intend to do after you have won.
You Say You Want A Revolution, Well You Know ~~~ Duck,Ted!
Seeded on Tue Apr 15, 2014 4:25 PM
